Precision’s Warner joins Cargo Facts Symposium 2025

321 Precision Conversions President Gary Warner will join Cargo Facts Symposium 2025 for the panel discussion “Type Talk Narrowbodies: The future of the narrowbody freighter amid 737 and A320 family flux” on Friday, Oct. 24, at 11:15 a.m. (GMT -5).

The 31st annual Cargo Facts Symposium will take place Oct. 22-24 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tenn., where air cargo executives and market influencers in the industry will gather to assess the latest trends and developments in the freighter sector, while sharing their insights to project the market’s growth trajectory.

Warner became president of 321 Precision Conversions in August 2017. He has also served as president of Precision Aircraft Solutions for thirteen years and brings more than thirty years of narrowbody freighter conversion experience to the discussion.

321 Precision Conversions continues to see demand for the A321-200PCF among new and existing carriers globally as demand for the Airbus narrowbody freighter type increases.

Poland-based startup Warsaw Cargo will soon launch operations after taking delivery in July of a 2001-vintage A321-200PCF (1619, ex-SAS) on lease from CAM.

China-based Nanning Communications Investment Group placed two ex-SmartLynx A321-200PCFs (1487 and 2303) with Royal Air Philippines for CMI operations.

Meanwhile, China-based Sichuan Airlines remains the country’s only A321 freighter operator and in June began operating its fourth A321-200PCF (3013, ex-Vietnam Airlines).

