Titan’s Forbes joins Cargo Facts Symposium 2025 

Eamonn Forbes, chief commercial officer of Titan Aviation Leasing, will join Cargo Facts Symposium 2025 for the second annual Cargo Facts Oxford debate, titled “Feedstock Frenzy: Will feedstock challenges sink the next generation of freighters?” on Thursday, Oct. 23, at 16:10 (GMT -5).

The 31st annual Cargo Facts Symposium will take place Oct. 22-24 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tenn., where air cargo executives and market influencers in the industry will gather to assess the latest trends and developments in the freighter sector, while sharing their insights to project the market’s growth trajectory.

Forbes, who has held multiple leadership roles throughout his seventeen years of aviation leasing, legal and finance experience, was promoted to chief commercial officer of Titan in 2021. He previously was chief commercial officer of FPG Amentum, executive manager of marketing at Goshawk and senior vice president of commercial negotiations at SMBC Aviation Capital.

Titan recently sold an ex-Ethiopian Airlines 767-300BDSF (33767) to China-based YTO Cargo Airlines.

Unit 33767, along with two more 767-300BDSFs (33768 and 33769), were part of a 2022 sale and leaseback deal between Ethiopian and Titan.

Titan expanded its relationship with Ethiopian when it acquired a pair of production 777 freighters (42033 and 42034) from Carlyle Aviation Partners on lease to the airline.

The leasing company purchased its first four 777-300ERs and two Trent 700-powered A330-300s in 2024 and continues to evaluate 777 and Airbus widebody conversions.

