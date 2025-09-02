UPS’ Mills joins Cargo Facts Symposium 2025

Houston Mills, president of flight operations at UPS, will join Cargo Facts Symposium 2025 for the panel discussion “State of the Market & Outlook” on Thursday, Oct. 23, at 9:15 a.m. (GMT -5).

The 31st annual Cargo Facts Symposium will take place Oct. 22-24 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tenn., where air cargo executives and market influencers in the industry will gather to assess the latest trends and developments in the freighter sector, while sharing their insights to project the market’s growth trajectory.

Mills has served as president of flight operations with UPS since 2019. He was previously airline director of safety and global aviation strategy and public policy director, and has held leadership roles at UPS for more than twenty-five years.

UPS committed to adding eight 767-300Fs in December 2024 as part of its fleet renewal program, increasing its medium-widebody production freighter deliveries with Boeing from seventeen to twenty-five.

The integrator also acquired two more 747-8Fs from Qatar Airways in 2024 and now operates thirty of the type.

To further strengthen is global lift capacity, UPS added a seventh widebody freighter flight to Delhi (DEL) from its European cargo hub in Cologne (CGN) this year.

UPS announced plans to acquire Mexico-based Estafeta in July 2024, as part of the express company’s expansion in South America under its “Better and Bolder” strategy aimed at providing small package delivery solutions globally.

