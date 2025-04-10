Boeing’s Perdoch joins Cargo Facts EMEA 2025

John Perdoch, director of product marketing and model leader for freighter aircraft at Boeing, will join Cargo Facts EMEA 2025 for the panel discussion “Renewing widebody fleets amid the capacity shortage” on Wednesday, May 7, at 13:30 (GMT +3).

The seventh annual Cargo Facts EMEA event takes place May 6-8 at the Shangri-La Bosphorus Hotel in Istanbul, where key market influencers will assemble to share their outlook on the latest developments and market trends in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

View the full event agenda.

Perdoch joined Boeing in 2006 and, prior to joining the marketing team, worked as senior configuration design engineer developing next-generation freighters such as the 777-8F. He also has experience as an engineer for environmental control systems and structures.

Boeing has reached a milestone of 400 gross orders for its 777F after adding gross orders for eleven more in March. The 777F is the best-selling widebody freighter and Boeing has delivered 285 of the type to date.

In February, Boeing completed the 100th 767-300BCF conversion and redelivered the freighter to SF Airlines, the largest operator of the type with twenty-five. Boeing completed its first 767-300BCF conversion in 2008. The company will terminate production of the 767-300F in 2027.

Boeing also added orders for four more 777-8Fs to its backlog in March for a total of fifty-nine units as of March 31. In October, Boeing delayed the 777-8F’s entry into service from 2027 to 2028 to address financial needs.

Register now for Cargo Facts EMEA, an essential regional event for industry stakeholders, on May 6-8 at the Shangri-La Bosphorus in Turkey.