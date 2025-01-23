Atlas Air’s Diaz joins Cargo Facts LATAM 2025

Frank Diaz, senior director of sales, marketing, network planning and South America at Atlas Air Worldwide, will join Cargo Facts LATAM 2025 for the panel discussion “Prospects for the Latin American freighter market in 2025” at the Pullman Sao Paulo Guarulhos Airport hotel in Brazil on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 9:15 a.m. (GDT -3).

The third annual Cargo Facts LATAM, taking place Feb. 10-11, will gather market leaders in Latin America to discuss the growing trends and developments within the region.

View the full event agenda here.

Diaz, who was named to his position in 2022, was previously senior revenue analyst and senior manager of network planning and business excellence at Atlas.

As part of its One Atlas strategy for long-haul dedicated freighter service, Atlas will end CMI service for Amazon in 2025. The arrangement included seventeen 767-300 freighters, which Amazon has assigned to ABX Air and 21 Air to operate, and ten 737-800BCFs that will join Sun Country Airlines. The move enables Atlas to capitalize on more lucrative business, including opportunities in South America for its own 767-300Fs, Atlas told Cargo Facts in May 2024.

Atlas is the largest 747 freighter operator and acquired three 747-8Fs and four production 747-400Fs in 2024. It will also take delivery of two new 777Fs in 2025 and another 777F which it will operate on a CMI basis for French shipping group CMA CGM.

