Former Amazon Air exec Scholnick to moderate at Cargo Facts Symposium 2025

Mylene Scholnick, formerly head of global fleet management at Amazon Global Air, will join Cargo Facts Symposium 2025 as a moderator for the panel discussion “Type Talk A330: The A330 and the future of medium-widebody freighters” on Thursday, Oct. 23, at 14:10 (GMT -5). Scholnick will also participate in the second annual Cargo Facts Oxford debate, titled “Feedstock Frenzy: Will feedstock challenges sink the next generation of freighters?” on Thursday, Oct. 23, at 16:10.

The 31st annual Cargo Facts Symposium will take place Oct. 22-24 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tenn., where air cargo executives and market influencers in the industry will gather to assess the latest trends and developments in the freighter sector, while sharing their insights to project the market’s growth trajectory.

Scholnick served as head of global fleet management at Amazon Global Air for six years before announcing her August retirement. She has more than thirty-six years of leadership and experience in the asset management and aviation financing sectors, including as senior adviser at consulting firm ICF, and senior vice president of SkyWorks Capital and NetJets.

Amazon acquired its first A330-300 in July after taking delivery of its tenth A330-300P2F on lease from Altavair earlier this year. The 2011-vintage unit 1205 began CMI operations with Hawaiian Airlines in June.

As the e-commerce giant continues to reshape its operational network strategy, Amazon extended its CMI service agreement with Cargojet in June and completed the transfer of eight 737-800BCFs from Atlas Air to Sun Country Airlines in July. It also added Greensboro, N.C.-based 21 Air as a new CMI operator in Q4 2024 to take on seven 767s previously flown by Atlas Air.

