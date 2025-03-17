MNG Airlines’ CEO Ozkazanc joins Cargo Facts EMEA 2025

Ali Sedat Ozkazanc, chief executive of MNG Airlines, will join Cargo Facts EMEA 2025 for the panel discussion “A freighter market in transition: Evaluating developing trends and demand within the region” on Wednesday, May 7, at 9:15 a.m. (GMT +3).

The seventh annual Cargo Facts EMEA event takes place May 6-8 at the Shangri-La Bosphorus Hotel in Istanbul, where key market influencers will assemble to share their outlook on the latest developments and market trends in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

View the full event agenda.

Ozkazanc has been at Turkish cargo carrier MNG Airlines for more than twenty years.

MNG has been expanding its fleet with A330Fs, leasing a 2008-vintage A330-300P2F (964, ex-China Southern Airlines) from CDB Aviation in August 2024 after Mas returned it. MNG also acquired a 2015-vintage production A330-200F (1594) from French shipping company CMA CGM in the beginning of 2024.

The carrier operates five A330Fs and has plans to add its youngest A330-300P2F, the 2014-vintage, Trent 700-powered unit 1510 (ex-Philippine Airlines), likely later this year.

MNG entered the Airbus narrowbody segment in 2023 with a pair of 2008-vintage A321-200P2Fs (3369 and 3669, ex-Cathay) on lease from Juniper Aviation Investments.

The rest of MNG’s fleet consists of four 1989- to 1999-vintage A300-600Fs, including two in operation with Slovenia-based subsidiary Solinair.

