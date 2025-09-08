Mas CEO Van De Weg joins Cargo Facts Symposium 2025

Mas Chief Executive Robert Van De Weg will join Cargo Facts Symposium 2025 for the second annual Cargo Facts Oxford debate, titled “Feedstock frenzy: Will feedstock challenges sink the next generation of freighters?” on Thursday, Oct. 23, at 16:10 (GMT -5).

The 31st annual Cargo Facts Symposium will take place Oct. 22-24 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tenn., where air cargo executives and market influencers in the industry will gather to assess the latest trends and developments in the freighter sector, while sharing their insights to project the market’s growth trajectory.

Van De Weg was appointed CEO of Mas in February. He has held multiple leadership roles in the air cargo industry, including chief commercial officer of ECS Group, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Cargolux and Atlas Air, and vice president of KLM Cargo.

Mas plans to build its freighter fleet around the A330 freighter platform.

The Mexico-based carrier sees “a lot of room for growth” with Airbus medium-widebody conversions and potentially adding one or two freighters per year for the next couple of years is something Mas could digest operationally, Van De Weg told Cargo Facts in June.

Mas leased its second A330-300P2F (1789, ex-Cebu Pacific) from Airbus in Q2 and placed the youngest Airbus medium-widebody freighter in its fleet with Galistair Malta for CMI operations.

In addition to unit 1789, the carrier’s A330F fleet comprises:

