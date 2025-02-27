Tianjin Air Cargo’s Li joins Cargo Facts Asia 2025
Tianjin Air Cargo President Li Bin will join Cargo Facts Asia 2025 for the panel discussion “Evaluating narrowbody freighter replacements in the Asia-Pacific region” at the W Shanghai in Shanghai on Tuesday, March 25, at 13:30 (UTC +8).
The thirteenth annual Cargo Facts Asia takes place March 25-26, gathering industry leaders, executives and influencers to share their insights on the air cargo sector in the Asia-Pacific region.
Tianjin may be looking at widebody freighters after parent HNA Aviation Group reached a deal with EFW to send some of its A330s for conversion at the Grand China Aircraft Maintenance facility in Haikou (HAK).
The China-based carrier operates three 737 next-generation freighter conversion types after starting to fly its — and China’s — first 737-800SF (34707, ex-Hainan Airlines) in November 2024.
Tianjin acquired unit 34707 from Yangtze River International Leasing to fulfill a Civil Aviation Administration of China requirement that every airline own at least one aircraft in its fleet.
In addition to unit 34707, Tianjin has leased five 737-800BCFs from three lessors — Spectre Air Capital, AerCap and Icelease — and one 737-700BDSF on lease from Spectre.
Tianjin completed its transition to next-generation narrowbody freighters after removing its final two 737-400SFs (29914 and 29915) from service in 2023.
